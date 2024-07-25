New life-saving equipment installed in Stone Cross
Sussex Police joined Nathan Dunbar from the Polegate Community Foundation to officially launch the installation of the public accessible emergency bleed control kit earlier this month.
Nathan said “Project Stem is our latest campaign, and the aim is to be able to provide new life-saving emergency equipment to different areas, this fourth kit installed by the Polegate Community Foundation joins three other kits which were installed in Polegate earlier this year.”
What should you do in an emergency? 1) Ensure ambulance has been requested 2) Find your nearest bleed control cabinet 3) Call 999 Ask for Sussex Police 4) State location and ask for code.
This specific unit was funded by the Shepham Benefit Community Fund which is a grant-giving organisation set up after the installation of 3 wind turbines between Polegate and Stone Cross.
