New life-saving equipment installed in Stone Cross

The Polegate Community Foundation have recently installed a new life-saving emergency bleed kit at St Luke’s Church in Stone Cross, Pevensey.

Sussex Police joined Nathan Dunbar from the Polegate Community Foundation to officially launch the installation of the public accessible emergency bleed control kit earlier this month.

Nathan said “Project Stem is our latest campaign, and the aim is to be able to provide new life-saving emergency equipment to different areas, this fourth kit installed by the Polegate Community Foundation joins three other kits which were installed in Polegate earlier this year.”

What should you do in an emergency? 1) Ensure ambulance has been requested 2) Find your nearest bleed control cabinet 3) Call 999 Ask for Sussex Police 4) State location and ask for code.