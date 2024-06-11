New Little Free Library in Landport
and live on Freeview channel 276
The small ceremony was led by Landport resident Meriel Whale (and new librarian), who spearheaded the initiative, with ribbon cutting by local award-winning crime author Lesley Thomson.
Thanks for funding from Lewes TOLD (Tenants of Lewes District) and support from Horsfield Rd residents, the bright red box library welcomes readers of all ages to bring pre-loved books and swop them for something new, completely free of charge!
The second of two Lewes Little Free Libraries (the other is in Neville), it can be found in Horsfield Road, Lewes.
The library is now open for business and Meriel can be contacted on [email protected] for any queries or book donations (paperbacks or children’s books only please in good condition).
More information on the library Facebook page.