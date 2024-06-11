New Little Free Library in Landport

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

On Saturday, June 8, the new Landport Little Free Library was officially opened.

The small ceremony was led by Landport resident Meriel Whale (and new librarian), who spearheaded the initiative, with ribbon cutting by local award-winning crime author Lesley Thomson.

Thanks for funding from Lewes TOLD (Tenants of Lewes District) and support from Horsfield Rd residents, the bright red box library welcomes readers of all ages to bring pre-loved books and swop them for something new, completely free of charge!

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The second of two Lewes Little Free Libraries (the other is in Neville), it can be found in Horsfield Road, Lewes.

Meriel Whale (R) with local author Lesley Thomson.

The library is now open for business and Meriel can be contacted on [email protected] for any queries or book donations (paperbacks or children’s books only please in good condition).