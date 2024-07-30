New logo for Bognor Regis in Bloom
Bognor Regis in Bloom is pleased to release its new logo, as designed by Tricia Johnson.
Following a competition in May calling on the public to submit designs for a new logo to reflect the work of Bognor Regis in Bloom, the panel of judges selected Trcia Johnson's stunning entry to become their new logo going forward.
Tricia's design, which features a sunflower motif in shades of green and gold, recieved compliments for its elgant simplicity, use of colour and represented the work of In Bloom.
