New luxury care home in Chichester makes its mark volunteering around the community

Waterhaven Place, a new luxury care home in the Connaught Care Collection which will open its doors in early 2025, is already making waves in Chichester through a series of community-based projects around town.

In the run-up to launch, the home has dedicated its 26-strong team to various exciting initiatives — including community litter-picks, Christmas gift-wrapping sessions, supporting community groups, and volunteering at local charities.

During the last two weeks of October, the team had already clocked up 1,250 hours of voluntary work for 10 different charities, the first being a community litter pick around the Shopwyke Lakes development. The team have continued the good work by supporting local causes like Brent Lodge Wildlife Hospital, The Cat and Rabbit Rescue Centre, St Wilfrid's Hospice, UK Harvest, Aldingbourne Trust, Royal British Legion and Sage House.

Ronnie Feszecsko, Deputy Manager at Waterhaven Place who is overseeing the project, says:

“Our voluntary projects are about much more than filling time before opening. We wanted to help the staff develop the teamwork, problem-solving, and communication skills they will need to run an exceptional care home. In particular, it has been wonderful to be able to give something back to these organisations; who consistently do amazing work in very challenging situations.”

Waterhaven Place has also been helping out in local green spaces, including popular local sites like Old Bridge Meadow, Hesworth Common and Fishbourne Playing Fields. The team helped to clear invasive vegetation, plant native wildflowers, and assist with habitat management to support biodiversity.

On 14 November, Waterhaven arranged a Chichester-wide scavenger hunt designed to help the team build some of the crucial care skills they will need when the home opens. Divided into teams, the participants were asked to complete fun tasks themed around core skills like hand hygiene, basic first aid, and compassionate person-centred care.

Ronnie Feszecsko again: “These charitable projects are not just a short-term diversion for us until the home opens. Rather, we want to show that Waterhaven Place will be an active and dynamic part of the town, and that our staff are ready to help-out in various ways. Our message to Chichester is: we are here to help, and we look forward to many more years of collaboration and fun!”

In the run-up to Christmas, Waterhaven Place will be undertaking more volunteering projects with Chichester Foodbank, Heart for the Homeless, Chichester City Council and The Fire Fighters Charity.

The home’s opening event will be more than a mere ribbon-cutting ceremony. All its charitable partners from around town will be invited, and the team will lay down plans for ongoing engagement and support for these organisations.

For more information or to RSVP to the launch event in early 2025, please contact Cheryl Tyson at [email protected] or call 01243 975240