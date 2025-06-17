New luxury care home officially opens its doors in Chichester

Waterhaven Place, a new luxury care home in the Connaught Care Collection, officially opened its doors last week during a glamorous ‘champagne and canapés’ open evening for over 80 local guests.

Attendees were treated to complimentary drinks, gourmet food, and live entertainment including a wonderful performance from The Dukes of Havoc.

Customer Relationship Manager Cheryl Tyson and other members of the team led guests on guided tours of the home, including its spacious en-suite bedrooms, stylish communal areas, and state-of-the-art facilities including a cinema, fine-dining bistro, and luxury spa and salon. The feedback from guests and potential residents was overwhelmingly positive.

The launch coincides with the start of Care Home Open Week 2025, a national initiative which aims to connect care homes to their communities and break down misconceptions about the sector. In this spirit, the team were keen to give guests a real flavour of life at the home, and to include as many of local community partners as possible in the festivities.

Deputy Manager Ruby Pratt comments on the launch:

"Our open evening was a fantastic way to introduce Waterhaven Place to the community. We were thrilled to see so many people come along to meet the team and explore our beautiful home. It’s clear that there is a real need for high-quality, all-inclusive care in Chichester, and we’re proud to have already welcomed our first resident with hopefully many more to come!”

In the run-up to launch, the team at Waterhaven Place has been building bridges around Chichester by volunteering with various charities and community projects across town. They’ve supported organisations such as Chichester District Foodbank, St Wilfrid’s Hospice, Sage House, Brent Lodge Wildlife Hospital, and the Aldingbourne Centre – many of whom attended last week’s launch.

In its first few months, the home is hitting the ground running with a series of community-focussed events and projects. In June, it will host a Coachella Garden Festival complete with a fire show, a Circus Skills group, and hula hoop classes. Future events include a masquerade ball, a ‘Night in Marrakech’ event, and another Great Gatsby-style fundraiser.

Cheryl Tyson, Customer Relations Manager, was delighted with the evening’s success:

“What an incredible evening! It was heart-warming to see so many local people visit our stunning home. We’re so excited to become part of this great community, and look forward to many more years of collaboration with local partners to make Chichester an even better place to live for our residents and their families.”

The event took place at the home’s custom-build premises on Sandpiper Road in Chichester. Under Connaught Care’s unique all-inclusive model, Waterhaven Place will offer residents a comprehensive service which ensures all their needs are met under one roof. Premium amenities, healthcare services, and tailored events/activities are covered under a single weekly fee; removing the uncertainty of hidden costs or charges.

Waterhaven Place is the newest home in the Connaught Care Collection, a new luxury care brand which is aiming to revolutionise the adult care sector. It currently has Six operating care homes, with plans to open more in 2025-2026. In September 2024, the company was named Care Group of the Year at the Caring UK Awards.

For those who couldn’t attend the open evening, private tours are available with Cheryl Tyson. To arrange a visit or learn more about life at Waterhaven Place, please visit our website, or contact Cheryl directly at [email protected].