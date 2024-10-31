New member for Senlac St Leonards Rotary Club

Kerry Achard, a Catering Manager, was inducted into Rotary at a meeting of the Rotary Club of Senlac St Leonards on 30 October 2024.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Kerry was sponsored by Rotarian Iain Robinson who introduced her to the club and was inducted by President Marcia Bryant. Brought up in East Sussex, Kerry now lives in Bexhill with her husband, Harry, and is a mother of seven children, which she combines with her work as the catering manager at the Manor Barn in Bexhill.

Kerry said, “I met Iain through work and he told me about his visits to Kenya with the The Yellowmen, and how they have helped build clinics and schools and improved the lives of the local people. We then got talking about Rotary and I thought this was somewhere where I could help other people and put something back into the community. Because I was interested Iain invited me along to some meetings so I could see how I liked it, I did and so I joined”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Rotary Club of Senlac St Leonards is very pleased to welcome Kerry into the Club and into the worldwide Rotary community.

If you would like to know more about Rotary see the website senlacstleonardsrotary.org/