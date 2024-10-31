New member for Senlac St Leonards Rotary Club

By Rotary Clu of SenlacSt Leonards
Contributor
Published 31st Oct 2024, 10:46 BST
Updated 31st Oct 2024, 10:56 BST
Kerry Achard, a Catering Manager, was inducted into Rotary at a meeting of the Rotary Club of Senlac St Leonards on 30 October 2024.

Kerry was sponsored by Rotarian Iain Robinson who introduced her to the club and was inducted by President Marcia Bryant. Brought up in East Sussex, Kerry now lives in Bexhill with her husband, Harry, and is a mother of seven children, which she combines with her work as the catering manager at the Manor Barn in Bexhill.

Most Popular

Kerry said, “I met Iain through work and he told me about his visits to Kenya with the The Yellowmen, and how they have helped build clinics and schools and improved the lives of the local people. We then got talking about Rotary and I thought this was somewhere where I could help other people and put something back into the community. Because I was interested Iain invited me along to some meetings so I could see how I liked it, I did and so I joined”

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The Rotary Club of Senlac St Leonards is very pleased to welcome Kerry into the Club and into the worldwide Rotary community.

If you would like to know more about Rotary see the website senlacstleonardsrotary.org/

Related topics:Bexhill
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice