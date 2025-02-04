New ‘Men’s Meet Up’ group launches in Worthing for men over 65

A brand-new social group aimed at men over 65 who would like to have more company, share stories, and build new friendships is launching in Worthing this month. Organised by Guild Care as part of the social care charity’s Creating Connections programme, the Men’s Meet Up club will offer a warm welcome, bringing people together to connect with others in a similar position.

The Men’s Meet Up will take place fortnightly from 4th February on Tuesday mornings from 11am to 12 noon at The Toad in the Hole pub at 1, Newland Road, Worthing, BN11 1JR. The sessions will offer a place to unwind and share conversation in a relaxed environment where attendees can socialise over a cup of tea or coffee or even get a round in from the bar.

Loneliness and social isolation among older men is a growing concern, particularly for those who may have lost loved ones or who have become socially isolated after retiring. This new initiative is designed to help break down barriers and build a sense of belonging and friendship.

Graham McKnight, volunteer coordinator at Creating Connections, said, “Plenty of research shows that connecting with others is important for wellbeing. For some, particularly for older men, it can be a struggle to find opportunities to meet new people. Our Men’s Meet Up sessions provide just that. It’s a safe & friendly place where you can just enjoy some company, conversation, and hopefully share a few laughs along the way. Please do get in touch if you, or someone you know, might benefit from coming along. We’d love to see you.”

The Men’s Meet Up is free to attend and transport may be available. To book your place, contact the Creating Connections team on 01903 528635 or email [email protected].

For more information on the new sessions being introduced this Spring and a full schedule of Creating Connections activities, visit their website at www.guildcare.org/creating-connections.