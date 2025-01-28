New museum director announced for Tangmere Military Aviation Museum

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Colin Smart has been appointed the new Director of Tangmere Military Aviation Museum.

The Tangmere Military Aviation Museum is pleased to announce the appointment of Colin Smart as its new Director, succeeding Paul Constable. Colin brings a wealth of experience and a diverse background to the role, having been with the Museum for two years. He began his journey at Tangmere as a guide and quickly progressed to Duty Manager, Deputy Support Manager, and a key member of the Education team.

Colin's professional background spans various industries, including manufacturing and international shipping. Most recently, he served as the Global International Trade Compliance Manager at Emerson Electric, where he managed a worldwide team of 140 people. His career also includes significant roles at Hotpoint, Beckman Industrial Analytical, Rosemount, and Weir Electronics, where he excelled as a customer support manager.

In addition to his professional achievements, Colin has been extensively involved in the museum sector. Before joining Tangmere, he dedicated 12 years as a volunteer at HMS Warrior while maintaining a full-time career. Colin retired in 2018 but continued to offer his expertise as a consultant from 2019 to 2023. He has recently relocated back to Bognor Regis, where he is excited to lead the Tangmere Military Aviation Museum into a new era.