New parents shopping at Aldi in Sussex could be missing out on new free baby products

New parents in Sussex could be missing out on £100 Aldi vouchers designed to help with the cost of baby essentials. The UK’s fourth largest supermarket is giving away £100 Aldi vouchers to new parents every week for a whole year as part of its Mamia New Parent Fund.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Since the initiative launched in March, Aldi has already gifted more than £1,000 in vouchers, but many new parents still don’t know the fund exists.

New parents who want to apply for Aldi’s Mamia New Parent Fund should email [email protected] with a receipt showing their latest Mamia nappy purchase.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Julie Ashfield, Chief Commercial Officer at Aldi UK, said: “As the UK’s cheapest supermarket, we’re committed to doing whatever we can to support parents in making their money go further, including through our award-winning Mamia brand.

Mamia New Parent Fund

“Our Mamia New Parent Fund is just another way that we’re helping parents in Sussex to better enjoy every moment with their little ones and we’d encourage anyone with a new arrival to get in touch for their chance to benefit.”

The Mamia New Parent Fund forms part of Aldi’s commitment to provide affordable, quality products for parents through its award-winning Mamia range, which offers amazing value own-label baby food, nappies and wipes.

It comes as research among new parents commissioned by Aldi found that while welcoming a child is a joyful time, half (50%) also describe it as overwhelming, with nearly the same number (45%) admitting that their stress levels increased as a result of the added financial pressure.

For full terms and conditions, visit: https://www.aldipresscentre.co.uk/terms-and-conditions-for-aldis-mamia-new-parent-fund-the-competition/