New Park Centre Open Day a great success

The event proved to be a huge success, welcoming a wealth of visitors who came to celebrate, explore, and take part in the wide variety of activities on offer.

From Pilates and circle dancing to belly dancing, creative art sessions, Aikido and more, the day was packed with taster sessions, demonstrations and exhibitions. Families and individuals enjoyed the chance to try something new while discovering just how much is going on within the centre’s walls each week.

One visitor shared: “I really enjoyed taking part and trying out different activities. It’s amazing to have the chance to get involved in so much under one roof.”

Others took the opportunity to explore the facilities: “It was great to come and look around at all the rooms available – I’ll definitely be arranging my child’s next party here.”

The Open Day also included the Green Transition exhibition, providing ways for the local community to live more sustainably, and information from the inspiring groups who call New Park Centre home, including Think 18, who provide a dynamic programme of activities for young adults with learning difficulties.

For some, the event was a real eye-opener: “What a fantastic community! I had used the cinema before but wasn’t aware of everything else on offer.”

The day captured the essence of New Park Centre, a welcoming, community-driven space where creativity, wellbeing, and connection thrive.

Bob Long, Chairman of NPCAA, said: “This celebration was a true reflection of what makes New Park Centre so special. It was saved by the community and continues to be kept alive by the community. And this Open Day showed just how important it is in people’s lives.”

Centre Manager, Alli McDonald-Hughes, added: “We’re so proud of the variety of groups we host, from dance and martial arts to wellbeing and arts, plus our affordable rooms for hire. The Open Day showed just how much New Park Centre has to offer and why it continues to be such a vital part of Chichester’s heart.”

Another visitor summed it up perfectly: “This has opened my eyes to the incredible variety here. I’ll definitely be back to try something new.”

With more than 90 groups meeting weekly, New Park Centre is a true gem in the heart of the city – and the 50th Anniversary Open Day was a fitting celebration of its past, present, and future.

