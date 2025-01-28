New Park Centre partners with St. Anthony’s School to inspire community connections in Chichester
The project offers pupils a unique opportunity to learn valuable workplace and life skills, while fostering a sense of belonging and contribution to their local community. The initiative reflects New Park Centre’s enduring commitment to bringing people together and supporting the development of Chichester’s future generations.
Allison McDonald- Hughes, Centre Manager at New Park, highlighted the importance of the project: “At New Park, we pride ourselves on being at the heart of the Chichester community. This partnership with St. Anthony’s School embodies our mission to create opportunities for connection, growth, and development. It’s a privilege to support these young people in building their self-esteem and confidence as they recognise their potential and contribute to the wider world.”
Helen Ball, Headteacher at St. Anthony’s School, praised the partnership: “This project with New Park Centre provides our pupils with an invaluable opportunity to develop skills they will carry with them throughout their lives. From teamwork to creativity, these experiences help our students grow into positive, active members of their community. We are so grateful to New Park for their generosity and unwavering commitment to our children’s futures.”
This collaboration not only inspires the next generation to engage with and contribute to their local community but also reinforces New Park Centre’s vital role in Chichester. Managed by the registered charity New Park Community & Arts Association, the Centre serves the community by providing versatile facilities for hire and hosting activities and events for local people. As the charity receives no external funding, it relies on income from room hire to maintain the building and fund improvements. With its 50th anniversary this year, the centre welcomes support from the local community through fundraising, volunteering, or simply making use of its facilities.