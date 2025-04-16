New parking system promising “No more fines” now in place at County Mall

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

County Mall has introduced a new and improved car parking system, making the experience easier and more convenient for visitors.

Entry and exit barriers were reintroduced in November last year as part of the new system, which is now fully operational. Visitors can now enjoy a simple, ticketless entry system with contactless payment available directly at the exit barriers. Payment kiosks are also located on Level 1 and Level 2 by the lift lobbies.

For extra ease, visitors can also scan the QR code displayed on car park signage to pay for parking via their smartphone. Please note that the new system is completely cashless. While no fines are issued, the exit barrier will only lift once payment has been made.

Simon Cuckow, Centre Manager at County Mall, commented: "We listened carefully to customer feedback and understood that the previous parking arrangements were causing some frustration. We are really pleased to now have a system in place that removes the worry of fines and makes parking much easier. With ticketless entry and the option to pay at the barrier, it’s a far more convenient experience for everyone."

With over 1,700 spaces including designated parent and child bays, County Mall remains the easiest place to stop before you shop. The car parks are Park Mark accredited, meaning they meet high standards for safety and security.

Additional car park facilities include:

· Disabled parking: Designated bays in both the North and South car parks, with lift access to the Centre

· Parent and child bays: Located on Level 1 of both the North and South car parks

· EV charging: Electric vehicle charging bays in the South car park, close to the entrance

· Motorcycle parking: Free of charge in the North car park

· Vehicle height limit: Maximum height for entry is 2 metres

Please note that once the car parks are closed, access to vehicles will not be possible until the following day when they reopen.

Parking starts from just £2.70, making your visit both convenient and great value.

Enjoy stress-free shopping with safe, secure and simple parking at County Mall.

For more information, please visit countymall.co.uk.