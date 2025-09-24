New partnership with Anglo Doorstep Collections offers Crawley residents free collection of unwanted household items

Crawley Borough Council has teamed up with Anglo Doorstep Collections to introduce free doorstep collections for residents to make it easier for them to responsibly dispose of unwanted household items.

A wide range of items can be collected, including unwanted clothing, footwear, various household objects such as books and small electrical items as long as they’re in good, reusable condition.

All donations are carefully sorted, repurposed and rehomed. This initiative helps stop items from being sent to landfill and reduces carbon emissions. As much as 60% of the proceeds of resold items are donated to charitable organisations. As part of the partnership, residents can choose the charity they’d like their donated items to support.

Councillor Nick Hilton, Cabinet member for Environment, Sustainability and Climate Change, said:

“We are really pleased to be partnering with Anglo Doorstep Collections to offer residents this simple, free and convenient way to declutter belongings, while supporting a charity close to their hearts. It’s a great way to support the environment by giving items a second life, helping others and reducing waste. This service is already being used by other local authorities in West Sussex and the feedback has been very positive.”

The Anglo Doorstep Collections service is easy to use; residents can simply book a collection online and leave items outside for the drivers. If residents are home, items can be kept indoors and the Anglo Collections driver will knock to collect.

All donations should be put into boxes or bags and, 24 hours before the scheduled collection date, an email with a two-hour window for the proposed collection time will be received.

This service is not designed for large household items such as fridges, washing machines or mattresses. These should be taken to the Recycling Centre on Metcalf Way, or residents can use Crawley Borough Council’s existing bulky waste collection service.