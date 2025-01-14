New Peabodys Coffee Shop at St Richards Hospital

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Peabodys is thrilled to announce the opening of its 12th coffee shop within NHS hospitals across the UK, now serving the community at St Richards Hospital in Chichester. Opening on Wednesday 15th January.

This new location embodies Peabodys’ commitment to sustainability, offering exceptional fairtrade organic coffee alongside a selection of thoughtfully prepared artisan foods, whilst utilising fully recyclable and compostable packaging. Founded in 1997 by Claudia Mascino, Managing Director, Peabodys Coffee has made a name for itself in London hospitals, providing gourmet coffee and freshly made meals daily. With a dedicated workforce of 70 Peabodys is expanding its reach across England.

The company has already established a partnership with University Hospital Sussex NHS Foundation Trust, having opened a coffee shop at the Royal Sussex County Hospital in Brighton in the summer of 2023. The latest addition at Worthing Hospital opened its doors in November 2024.

At St Richard’s Hospital, Peabodys will offer a diverse menu featuring both hot and cold breakfast selections, along with an array of lunch options. Visitors can enjoy hearty main meals, hand-stretched pizzas, fresh egg pasta with homemade sauces, soothing soups and much more. The coffee shop will also feature an assortment of toasted paninis, ciabattas, baguettes, mixed salads, fresh fruit, healthy yogurt pots, and our signature raw smoothies. Freshly baked artisan pastries and delectable cakes will be available. The organic coffee range, complimented by a variety of teas and seasonal drinks, ensures there’s something for everyone.

Design of Peabodys at St Richard’s Hospital in Chichester

Peabody’s is proud to cater to diverse dietary needs including vegan, vegetarian, gluten-free, halal, and kosher options.

In 2024, Peabodys became part of Compass One, a division of Compass Group UK & Ireland that brings together the specialist expertise of Compass’ ESS, Healthcare and One Retail sectors.

Claudia Mascino shared her enthusiasm, stating, “At Peabodys, we are enthusiastic about elevating the healthcare food and drink experience for patients, visitors, and NHS staff by bringing high street quality into the environment. Our artisan food and organic fair trade coffee aims to provide comfort and joy, allowing customers a moment of respite. Our dedicated teams strive to deliver outstanding customer service in a welcoming atmosphere, and I am excited to introduce this experience at St Richard’s Hospital in Chichester.”

Andrea Burroughs, Associate Commerical Director at University Hospital Sussex NHS Foundation Trust added: “We are delighted that Peabodys is opening at St Richard’s Hospital on Wednesday. Our first Peabodys opened at the Royal Sussex County Hospital in July 2023 and is very successful. Peabodys started in 1997, specialising in the healthcare sector and providing quality food and beverages including fairtrade organic coffee. Their team take pride in the quality and sustainability of their offer, and their food is healthy, delicious and freshly prepared.”

The opening times are as follows:

7.00am -6.00pm for coffee counter and 7.00am -4.00pm for hot food counter.