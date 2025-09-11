New photography exhibition in Brighton raises money for Sussex nature recovery

A new photography exhibition called “What in the World” launches on Friday 12 September at the 35 North Gallery, on North Road, Brighton.

It is organised by local man John Pritchard in a bid to support Sussex Bay, the coastal restoration project recovering nature for 100 miles along the Sussex coastline. John was inspired by the launch of Sussex Bay last year. All profits will go to Sussex Bay.

What in the World is a celebration of our planet, provided through the lenses of professional photographers, film makers, travel writers, sustainability activists and adventurers.

The exhibition is free to enter. The originals and ten prints of each image will be available to purchase.

Tranquility, by Shafiq Meghji. One of the photographs in the exhibition.

Dr Aline da Silva Cerqueira, the participation lead at Sussex Bay said:

“We’re so excited about the What in the World exhibition, and that it will raise money for coastal restoration in Sussex via Sussex Bay. We believe nature recovery work should be full of hope and creativity, and this exhibition is a perfect example of how people can support their local environment and enjoy wonderful art at the same time. We hope lots of people will go along to see the stunning photos on display at the 35 North gallery.”

John Pritchard, a sustainability consultant at Illume, who organised the exhibition, said:

“I was at the launch of Sussex Bay at The Dome last year and I was profoundly struck by its ambition. It’s a huge project, but one that I think is eminently achievable. Everyone can play a part. As a Sussex resident for the last 17 years, I wanted to do my bit, and curating a photography exhibition with ‘people and planet’ very much at its heart felt like an authentic alignment.

Catching the Sunrise, by Nick Bennett, one of the photographs in the exhibition.

“The exhibition invites visitors to not only enjoy and, if they wish, acquire a unique print, but also to discover the captivating stories behind each image, told through the lens of its photographer. It’s been a journey of discovery for me too.”

This carefully curated exhibition pays homage to our beautiful planet and custodians; each click of the shutter preserving a moment as unique as the person who captured it.

But behind each stunning image is a message from each of the artists - a personal reflection on the environmental or social impact that inspired it.

What in the World gently explores the pressing issues of our time, interwoven with voices of concern and optimism from those whose bond with the planet inspires action.

Find out more: Event Details — illume.eco