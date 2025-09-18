New play area opens in Uckfield

The play space is divided into two key areas with each aimed at a different age group. They sit within a raised green area at the heart of the Charles Church development, surrounded by areas of wildflower planting that create colour and promote biodiversity.

To celebrate the completion of the play space, residents and neighbours were invited to a ceremonial opening.

Claire Wright, Head of Sales for Charles Church South East, cut the ribbon with Kathy Butler, Town Councillor for Uckfield New Town.

Cllr Butler said: “To see so many families here today making use of the play equipment shows just how much of an asset this is to not only this development, but the whole community.

“I am honoured to be cutting the ribbon and officially opening this important play space that I know will be well used for many years to come.”