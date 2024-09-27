New playground officially opened in Hassocks

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Taylor Wimpey and two members of the Hassocks community have officially launched a new children’s playground in Hassocks.

Councillor Bunting of Hassocks Parish Council joined representatives of Taylor Wimpey and Pip Sampson, the winner of the housebuilder’s playground sign competition, to formally open the playground.

Ms Sampson was selected by Taylor Wimpey as the winner of a competition that was jointly opened between the housebuilder and Burgess Hill Shed, a registered charity that promotes and enables inclusion to prevent social isolation and loneliness.

The charity, located in Burgess Hill, provides a safe and friendly workshop where members can participate in creative activities, interact with each other and bond over their shared interests in arts, crafts and making activities.

Submitted article

Members of the Hassocks community had the opportunity to gain an exclusive first look at the playground, sample the newly installed playground equipment and order some free ice cream from an ice cream van supplied by Taylor Wimpey.

Eric Palmer, Chair of Burgess Hill Shed, said: “We very much welcomed Taylor Wimpey’s invitation to participate in the playground competition, which gave us the opportunity to learn more about the Ockley Park development and to work on a community project which will directly benefit some of our members.”

Mary O’Brien, Sales and Marketing Director at Taylor Wimpey South Thames, said: “We were thrilled to have the company of Cllr Bunting, and our competition winner Pip Sampson, to officially launch our new playground. We really wanted to use the playground opening as a means of bringing everyone together to sample the delights of the new playground for the first time with their family and friends, to interact with other members of the local community and to indulge in some tasty ice cream!

“To now see the playground being used by families from both our Friars Oak and Ockley Park developments and other youngsters and parents from across Hassocks is great, and we hope the playground brings joy and entertainment to local residents for generations to come.”

Taylor Wimpey has launched bespoke energy efficient homes at two locations in Hassocks.

Ockley Park provides a range of two, three, four and five bedroom homes, with prices starting from £425,000. To find out more information or to book an appointment, visit https://www.taylorwimpey.co.uk/new-homes/hassocks/ockley-park or call 01273 974 785.

Friars Oak consists of a variety of two, three and four bedroom homes, with prices starting from £499,000. To discover more about the development or to book an appointment with the Taylor Wimpey sales team, go to https://www.taylorwimpey.co.uk/new-homes/hassocks-/friars-oak or call 01273 052 634.

To find out more about Burgess Hill Makerspaces and the important work they carry out in the local community, go to https://www.bhshed.org.uk/bh-shed-makerspaces/.