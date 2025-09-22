New President in town

New President of Kempton House, Mary 'Ita' Smith with Mayor Debbie Donavan.

Kempton House volunteer Mary 'Ita' Smith was surprised by members of the Kempton House lunch Club and the new Trustee Board with a new title of President of Kempton House on Monday 22nd September afternoon. Peacehaven Mayor Debbie Donovan presented Ita with a beautifully engraved glass trophy and honoured her 25 years of Voluntary Service. The new trustee board said "Ita has been incredible over the last 25 years, devoting her time to Kempton House, she's got a lot of lovely friends at the club and up until recently was the Chairperson herself. She's a remarkable lady."

Some of Ita's family and close friends were in attendance to witness the presentation.

New Chairperson Michaela Twaits and New Treasurer Di Howick said "We wanted to show Ita how much we appreciate her devotion to Kempton House and it's members. 25 years is a long time to volunteer for anything. And Ita will remain as a Trustee too, as her input and experience is invaluable to both us and all the members. We hope she's as proud of herself, as we are of her".