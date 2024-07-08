New Priest for Iford with Kingston, Rodmell and Southease
The Bishop of Chichester will officiate, ably supported by the Acting Archdeacon Rev Sam Carter and Rev Stephen Merriman. A choir organised by Stephen Charlesworth will lead the singing and the organ will be played by George Bruell. If you are planning to attend please contact Jeremy Boyes at [email protected] to reserve a seat.
Rev Joe Chipper moves into the Rectory in Kingston having been a curate in Herefordshire for the past three years. He brings with him a wealth of experience in the world beyond the church having fostered a number of children and run a Street Pastor scheme in the Midlands.
He is joined by his wife Chrissie and their youngest daughter. Expect to see our Rector travelling between our churches in the Lower Ouse Valley on his 750cc motorbike. Having worked through a very long Vacancy without a Priest-in-Charge, we are all looking forward to welcoming him to the Benefice.
Rev Joe Chipper’s first Sunday services will be on Sunday, July 28. For details of all the services in the Benefice please see the Kingston News, the Parish Magazine or the Village noticeboards..
