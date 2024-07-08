New Priest for Iford with Kingston, Rodmell and Southease

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Rev Joe Chipper will be licensed as Priest-in-Charge of the Benefice of Iford with Kingston, Rodmell and Southease at 7.30pm on Wednesday, July 24 at St Pancras Church, Kingston.

The Bishop of Chichester will officiate, ably supported by the Acting Archdeacon Rev Sam Carter and Rev Stephen Merriman. A choir organised by Stephen Charlesworth will lead the singing and the organ will be played by George Bruell. If you are planning to attend please contact Jeremy Boyes at [email protected] to reserve a seat.

Rev Joe Chipper moves into the Rectory in Kingston having been a curate in Herefordshire for the past three years. He brings with him a wealth of experience in the world beyond the church having fostered a number of children and run a Street Pastor scheme in the Midlands.

He is joined by his wife Chrissie and their youngest daughter. Expect to see our Rector travelling between our churches in the Lower Ouse Valley on his 750cc motorbike. Having worked through a very long Vacancy without a Priest-in-Charge, we are all looking forward to welcoming him to the Benefice.