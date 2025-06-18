New Priests ordained across Sussex

Supporters turned out in great numbers to witness the eight women and men who were ordained priest in the Diocese of Chichester last weekend (Saturday 14 and 15th June)

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

As priests, the newly ordained will now be able to celebrate the Eucharist and offer God's blessing. Please pray for their continued ministry.

On Saturday, 14th June, the Bishop of Lewes, Will Hazlewood, ordained Timothy Newton at St Nicholas Arundel.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

On Saturday 14th June, The Bishop of Horsham, Ruth Bushyager, ordained the following candidates at All Saints Hove:

The Bishop of Horsham, ordained three candidates at All Saints Hove: Carole Darling, Sutton with Seaford Quintin Delport, Brighton, St Matthias Zoe Eborn, Bexhill, St Peter with St Michael & All Angels

Carole Darling, Sutton with Seaford

Quintin Delport, Brighton, St Matthias

Zoe Eborn, Bexhill, St Peter with St Michael & All Angels

On Saturday 15th June, The Bishop of Horsham, Ruth Bushyager, ordained the following candidates at St Peter’s Henfield:

Scott Canadas, Horsham

Thomas Dare, Furnace Green, St Andrew

Nathanael Gillett, Angmering

Matthew Porter, Lindfield

Please pray for the priests and the parishes in which they continue to serve.

You can view photos from each ordination service on our