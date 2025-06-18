New Priests ordained across Sussex

By Lisa Williamson
Contributor
Published 18th Jun 2025, 17:35 BST
Updated 19th Jun 2025, 09:08 BST
Supporters turned out in great numbers to witness the eight women and men who were ordained priest in the Diocese of Chichester last weekend (Saturday 14 and 15th June)

As priests, the newly ordained will now be able to celebrate the Eucharist and offer God's blessing. Please pray for their continued ministry.

On Saturday, 14th June, the Bishop of Lewes, Will Hazlewood, ordained Timothy Newton at St Nicholas Arundel.

On Saturday 14th June, The Bishop of Horsham, Ruth Bushyager, ordained the following candidates at All Saints Hove:

The Bishop of Horsham, ordained three candidates at All Saints Hove: Carole Darling, Sutton with Seaford Quintin Delport, Brighton, St Matthias Zoe Eborn, Bexhill, St Peter with St Michael & All Angels
  • Carole Darling, Sutton with Seaford
  • Quintin Delport, Brighton, St Matthias
  • Zoe Eborn, Bexhill, St Peter with St Michael & All Angels

On Saturday 15th June, The Bishop of Horsham, Ruth Bushyager, ordained the following candidates at St Peter’s Henfield:

  • Scott Canadas, Horsham
  • Thomas Dare, Furnace Green, St Andrew
  • Nathanael Gillett, Angmering
  • Matthew Porter, Lindfield

Please pray for the priests and the parishes in which they continue to serve.

You can view photos from each ordination service on our

