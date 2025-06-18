New Priests ordained across Sussex
As priests, the newly ordained will now be able to celebrate the Eucharist and offer God's blessing. Please pray for their continued ministry.
On Saturday, 14th June, the Bishop of Lewes, Will Hazlewood, ordained Timothy Newton at St Nicholas Arundel.
On Saturday 14th June, The Bishop of Horsham, Ruth Bushyager, ordained the following candidates at All Saints Hove:
- Carole Darling, Sutton with Seaford
- Quintin Delport, Brighton, St Matthias
- Zoe Eborn, Bexhill, St Peter with St Michael & All Angels
On Saturday 15th June, The Bishop of Horsham, Ruth Bushyager, ordained the following candidates at St Peter’s Henfield:
- Scott Canadas, Horsham
- Thomas Dare, Furnace Green, St Andrew
- Nathanael Gillett, Angmering
- Matthew Porter, Lindfield
Please pray for the priests and the parishes in which they continue to serve.
