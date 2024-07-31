New project aimed at giving a voice to Hailsham's young people

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Hailsham Youth Service has set up a new project aimed at giving a voice to the town's young people and finding out how they feel about the town and opportunities they have locally.

The Amber Mark Project, a research-based initiative run by local youth workers, will over the coming weeks involve visits from young people to different areas of the town.

During the walks, youth workers will be asking young people for their views on different topics of concern ranging from lighting in public areas and facilities available for younger members of the community, to issues such as how they feel about their town, how they spend their time when not at school and their perspectives on antisocial behaviour.

The first scheduled walk will take place along the Cuckoo Trail tomorrow [Thursday, August 1], meeting at the South Road car park at 6pm and finishing up at the Western Road Recreation Ground for around 8pm. Anyone attending the walk is advised to bring a cold drink with them.

Hailsham Youth Service.

The walk is free of charge and open to young people from school years 6-11 to attend. Any views, concerns and suggestions gathered will be collated and discussed with local councils, schools and other relevant stakeholders in the future, in a bid to help tackle antisocial behaviour.

"Teenagers are often one of the least heard, engaged and understood sections of the community," said Kerrie Potter, lead organiser of the Amber Mark Project. "I'm sure we will realise this further from any feedback received by young people at our 'walking and talking' events.

"It is hoped that the Amber Mark Project will give voice to the perspectives of young people on current facilities available for them and their future needs in the community. Add to that, we should also discover more about their views on antisocial behaviour, plus any challenges they face locally and how to fix them.

"All views gathered should go some way towards our further understanding of what young people think of the town and community, how they feel it could be improved and how they can engage with their local area better."

Hailsham Youth Service has had an impact on the lives of thousands of young people and grown from one operational base at 1 Market Square into an expanded service which operates throughout the local community.

Funded and managed by the Town Council, the Service provides activities, support services and opportunities for young people in the local area and operates The Station Youth Centre (situated at the newly acquired youth service building in Western Road), Hellingly Youth Hub and Monday Youth Hub, in addition to organising a line-up of free and low-cost activities at various locations as part of the ‘Friday Night Project’.

The service also operates a detached (outreach) service on weekday evenings, as well as offering information, support and advisory services for young people experiencing a range of issues such as those relating to mental health, sexual health and unemployment.

One aspect of the Service's growth is the recent move to its new operational hub in Western Road, which reflects the changing expression of youth work locally and nationally and provides a better resource to meet the developing needs of a growing town.

“Hailsham Youth Service is expanding in the level of support being given to young people throughout the town,” said Deputy Youth Service Manager Joel Cottingham. "We are delighted to have moved into the new premises which better reflect the variety and quality of provision needed by Hailsham’s growing population.