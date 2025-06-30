New projector facilities installed at Hellingly Community Hub
The upgrade means that meetings, workshops, training sessions, and community activities can now take place in any room with full access to presentation equipment, offering greater flexibility for users and improving accessibility for all types of bookings. Please note that if you need a PA system, that is in the main hall.
Julie O’Neill, Hub Coordinator, welcomed the improvement, saying:
“We’re really pleased to have projector facilities available in every room now. It’s a small but significant step that will make a big difference to the many groups, organisations, and individuals who use the Hub. We’re grateful to Hellingly Parish Council for their continued support in helping us improve the space for our community.”
This development is part of the Hub’s ongoing efforts to create a well-equipped, accessible, and inclusive space for local residents and community groups.
Room bookings and further enquiries can be made through the Hub’s regular contact channels.