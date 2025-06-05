New public toilet facilities in Tower Street, Chichester are now open

New public toilet facilities in Chichester’s Tower Street are now open. The old block has been replaced with three individual direct access unisex toilets which will help meet the needs of residents and visitors. The toilets also meet the latest disabled facilities standards.

Each unit has LED lighting and updated handwashing equipment, which means the site is now much more energy efficient in terms of water and electricity usage.

Further work on the site has included creating a ‘pocket park’ with planting, cycle racks, a notice board, and some seating.

In addition, there are three new interpretation panels, developed by The Novium Museum. The panels explore the general history of Tower Street as well as details on the Roman Bath House and Ebenezer Prior’s Woolstapling factory which were once situated in this area of the city. The boards were made possible thanks to funding that the council obtained through the UK Government as part of the UK Shared Prosperity Fund (UKSPF).

The work has been part of a wider programme to update and refurbish the council’s public toilets across Chichester District. A report found that the previous toilet block in Tower Street had severe structural and subsidence issues which would have required significant amounts of investment to resolve.

“Several options were put forward for the site, including demolition,” says Councillor John Cross, Cabinet Member for Culture, Sport and Place at Chichester District Council. “Although there is no legal requirement for councils to provide public toilets, as a council we felt it was really important for our residents and visitors to keep facilities on the site, and so we investigated the option of providing a revised and improved offer at this location.

“The new facilities are of very high quality and combined with the planting and other associated improvements they make a very positive contribution to the surrounding area.

“Having high-quality public toilets is vital in helping to support the visitor economy, and also provides a lasting positive impression of the city.”