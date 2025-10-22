New quiz winners at the Trevor Arms in Glynde

The Trevor Arms in Glynde now runs a regular pub quiz with Lewes Poetess Anna in the driving seat as Quiz Master.

Readers will no doubt be familiar with the success stories of the Black Horse Quiz team, and will be shocked to hear that this time they were riven by factional betrayal as tech guru Kev Gillard was seconded to another team.

Notwithstanding this base act, the leftover team, of popular local disc jockey Danny Webb, Farmer Wes Udall, fresh from his recent harvest, rising local comic Bobby M, and sculptress and songstress Una King were in pole position.

The quiz is really original, consisting of general knowledge, wordplay, an emoji round and a unique round where small pots of putty are issued to teams to create quick sculptures of varying complexity which win big points. This was the opposing team's undoing because Una opted for the harder options of a camera, a violin and a Cheshire Cat, created in two minutes, to win 18 points straight for the Black Horse team.

Bobby M, DJ Danny Webb, Sculptress Una King, and Farmer Wes Udall.

Wes and Danny's help in the sculpting round was, frankly, minimal, and as Wes tucked into a first class Scotch egg, he was heard to remark - 'She's got it'.

Some of you will be wondering how the Black Horse, winning yet another £50 bar tab, are able to maintain this winning streak of local quiz action. Some will say it's a broad knowledge of varied categories, but others will think it's simply the product of series of misspent youths.

Serious pub quiz contenders should enquire at the Trevor Arms for the next event.