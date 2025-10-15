New raised walkways added to Horsham's Riverside Walk

New raised walkway near Grebe Crescent in Horsham

Horsham District Council receives a Community Infrastructure Levy (CIL) from developers to support local community projects in the unparished area of Horsham.

Horsham Town Community Partnership (HTCP) a local community group made a successful application for £17,000 of CIL funding for improvements to the Riverside Walk in the area adjacent to Grebe Crescent.

The project was to construct 60m of raised walkways across waterlogged sections of the walk, using concrete posts to extend the life of the structures. The Parks and Countryside Team of Horsham District Council managed the project by placing a works order with Gary Collier, a local contractor, and signed off the works as complete early in October 2025.

In wet weather this part of the walk can become very muddy and the raised walkways will be welcome by both ramblers and dog walkers. The 13 mile circular walk is a popular attraction through some lovely countryside and used by locals and visitors to the area. It can easily be accessed by car or bus and details can be found on Horsham Riverside Walk's webpages