New recruit for Eastbourne's long-established rotary club

By Keith Ridley
Contributor
Published 23rd Jan 2025, 14:58 BST
Updated 23rd Jan 2025, 15:04 BST
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
he Rotary Club of Eastbourne has welcomed a further new member in Alison Sorlie, pictured here with club president Cris Haniver (left).

Alison becomes the 34th member of one of the town’s longest-established service clubs, which celebrated its centenary some two years ago.

The club remains at the heart of the Eastbourne community with a host charitable activities, the most redone of which was a Christmas Day lunch and lorry for people who would otherwise have spent the day alone.

For more information on membership or the work of the Rotary Club of Eastbourne, visit eastbournerotary.org.uk

Related topics:Rotary Club
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice