New recruit for Eastbourne's long-established rotary club

he Rotary Club of Eastbourne has welcomed a further new member in Alison Sorlie, pictured here with club president Cris Haniver (left).

Alison becomes the 34th member of one of the town’s longest-established service clubs, which celebrated its centenary some two years ago.

The club remains at the heart of the Eastbourne community with a host charitable activities, the most redone of which was a Christmas Day lunch and lorry for people who would otherwise have spent the day alone.

For more information on membership or the work of the Rotary Club of Eastbourne, visit eastbournerotary.org.uk