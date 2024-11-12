New recycling bins for fishing tackle installed in Selsey

Three new pipe bins for angling waste have been installed along Selsey's coastline.

Provided by the Anglers National Line Recycling Scheme and with support from local authorities, the new Pipe Bins can be found at East Beach slipway, on the Oval field and by the Coastguard tower.

Selsey is a popular fishing spot but groynes, tides and seaweed mean many anglers lose their fishing tackle. With Selsey being situated between multi-designated natural harbours, benefitting from the Sussex Trawler ban and the Sussex Kelp Recovery Project it is seeing wildlife return to the Sussex Bay that hasn't been seen in years. Keeping the beaches and sea clear of fishing tackle is more important than ever.

Discarded fishing tackle is not only a risk to wildlife but dogs and bare feet too. It also takes years to break down. 1lb breaking strain fishing line takes around 10 years and 20lb line around 200 years to degrade in landfill. Pipe bins allow anglers and the public to safely remove angling tackle from the beach knowing it will also be recycled.