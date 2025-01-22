New registered manager opens up Fulford Care and Nursing Home to the Littlehampton community

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

New Registered Manager Matthew Li invites the community to meet the residents at Fulford Care and Nursing Home in Littlehampton

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Before taking on the role at Fulford, local-born Matthew was the Registered Manager at Care For Veterans, a historic hospital home in Worthing that provides long-term nursing care, rehabilitation, respite, and award-winning end-of-life care to disabled ex-armed forces personnel.

Since his appointment to the role of Registered Manager, Matthew has made it his mission to open up Fulford’s door to the wider Littlehampton community.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He has extended an open invitation to members of the public from all walks of life to meet the residents at Fulford by hosting a talk or activity of their choice.

Fulford Care and Nursing Home in Littlehampton

The team at Fulford pride themselves on the comprehensive programme of activities they run throughout the year and are looking forward to engaging with the Littlehampton community.

Talks and activities can be held in a range of communal areas including a Grade 1 listed 200-year-old barn, as well as intimate lounges and a large spacious conservatory that offers great views of the gardens.

Anyone interested can contact Matthew by emailing [email protected] or by calling the home on 01903 252774

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Registered Manager Matthew Li said: “I am delighted to be taking on the role of Registered Manager at Fulford Care and Nursing Home in Littlehampton. It’s a great home with a lot of personality and charm.

The dining room at Fulford Care and Nursing Home

“It was a real privilege to spend the Christmas period with the residents and their families. Thank you to everyone who made me feel so welcome.

“I am looking forward to working with the care team for some fantastic results in 2025 with the full backing of Agincare behind me.”

Rated ‘Good’ in all areas by the Care Quality Commission (CQC), Fulford Care and Nursing Home provides 24-hour tailored care in a warm, safe environment for up to 74 residents.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Boasting spacious interiors, cosy bedrooms, and a variety of communal rooms, Fulford is only a short walk away from the local shops, doctor’s surgery and library.

To find out more about life at Fulford Care and Nursing Home and to experience a virtual tour of the home, head to https://www.agincare.com/care-homes/west-sussex/fulford-nursing-home-littlehampton