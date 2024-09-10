New resident florist opens at One Garden
Award-winning florist, Bella June Flowers, is now resident florist at One Garden Stanmer Park.
Open seven days a week for cut flowers, gift bouquets, dried flower arrangements and house plants.
Bella June Flowers specialises in weddings and events and takes orders for collection or delivery across Brighton.
Open daily 10.30-2.30pm
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.