New resident florist opens at One Garden

By Juliet Cornwell
Contributor
Published 10th Sep 2024, 15:32 BST
Award-winning florist, Bella June Flowers, is now resident florist at One Garden Stanmer Park.

Open seven days a week for cut flowers, gift bouquets, dried flower arrangements and house plants.

Bella June Flowers specialises in weddings and events and takes orders for collection or delivery across Brighton.

Open daily 10.30-2.30pm

Related topics:Brighton

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice