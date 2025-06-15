New Residentiary Canon and Chancellor appointed to Chichester Cathedral

The Bishop of Chichester, The Right Reverend Dr Martin Warner, has announced the appointment of The Revd Dr Earl Collins as Residentiary Canon and Chancellor of Chichester Cathedral.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

As Canon Chancellor, Dr Collins will have special responsibility for theological education and Christian formation of people from every background and age group – including the Cathedral’s growing provision for children and families.

Prior to joining the Church of England in 2018 Earl was a Benedictine monk. His ministry has led him to teach across the world, including in Rome, Ireland, the United States, India, Nigeria and Jerusalem, as well as for the New York Centre for Jungian Studies. He has also been Chaplain and Acting-Vice Principal at Westcott House, Cambridge.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Earl has served the Diocese of Chichester since 2019 as Vicar of St John the Baptist, Hove, and Officer for Continuing Ministerial Development. He is currently a member of the Cathedral’s College of Canons and has made several recent contributions to the Cathedral’s adult formation programmes.

The Revd Dr Earl Collins

He said today: "I’m truly delighted to be joining the Dean, clergy, and staff at Chichester Cathedral in this exciting and meaningful role. It is a great privilege to contribute to the Cathedral’s liturgical, pastoral, and educational mission, which I greatly admire. One of my deepest joys is communicating the Christian faith through teaching theology to a wide range of people, and this position offers a wonderful opportunity to continue that in a vibrant and historic setting.

He added: I am especially looking forward to delivering initiatives that will strengthen the Cathedral’s theological work and help build closer connections with the wider diocese. With a deep love for liturgical worship, I feel particularly excited to take part in the Cathedral’s rich life of prayer and spiritual rhythm. I very much look forward to reconnecting with those I’ve met previously and to getting to know others as I become part of the Cathedral’s worshipping community."

The Bishop said it was very good that Earl had been appointed to this important post which has "traditionally been held by those who have a special gift for theological learning and teaching."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He added that "Earl is already well known in the diocese for these qualities and we are fortunate to be the beneficiaries of his accumulated wisdom and theological insight."

The Dean of Chichester, The Very Reverend Dr Edward Dowler, also welcomed the news: “We are delighted to welcome Earl as Residentiary Canon and Chancellor of our Cathedral. Earl brings a deeply enriching combination of scholarly insight, pastoral warmth, and global experience. His Benedictine roots and wide-ranging teaching ministry will greatly enhance our work in Christian formation for people of all ages. We believe his appointment will be a blessing not only to the Cathedral but to the wider Diocese, in this very special 950th anniversary year."

Dean Dowler added: "The Chapter and I will keep Earl and his partner, the Revd James McMahon, in our prayers as they join us later this year.”