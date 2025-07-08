New Seaford care home is open for show rounds

Barchester Healthcare is proud to announce that its newest luxury care home, Port Manor, in Seaford, is now open for show rounds and everyone is welcome to come and visit.

When the home welcomes its first residents this Summer, it will offer person-centred residential, dementia and respite care in a lovely setting. Resident well-being is at the heart of Barchester Healthcare and the home has a wonderful warm and homely feel with beautiful gardens, a café to socialise and enjoy freshly baked treats, spa bathrooms for a luxury bath time experience, beautiful en-suite bedrooms with smart TVs, a choice of comfortable lounges and an in-house hair salon for a little bit of pampering.

If you are considering care for yourself or for a loved one, the friendly team of experts at Port Manor is available to answer any questions you may have about what life will be like in the home and the types of support on offer.

Barchester Healthcare is committed to providing a premium caring experience. The team at Port Manor will take pride in really getting to know each resident to provide tailored care and support, ensuring dignity and choicein every aspect of daily life. Staff at Port Manor will celebrate life and ensure there is plenty on offer for all tastes and abilities. Once open, the home will provide a dedicated Life Enrichment programme which includes a choice of daily activities so that residents can continue to do the things they love, try something new and above all keep the enjoyment in every day. Talented chefs will prepare delicious, nutritious home-cooked meals from seasonal menus, created with residents’ preferences in mind.

The friendly team at Port Manor, Seaford's newest luxury care home

General Manager, Nancy Walford, comments: “We are thrilled our stunning new home is ready to welcome visitors. It’s a wonderful way for people to come and find out about the exceptional care we provide, and meet the friendly team who will be looking after our residents.

“Personalised care really is at the heart of everything we do, and we are looking forward to meeting all our neighbours and building new friendships within the local community,” she adds.

The team at Port Manor is on hand to discuss care options and the services available. Please call 01323 372970 to book a show round. If you are interested in a career with Barchester, you can find out about joining our talented team at Port Manor at www.barchestercareers.com.