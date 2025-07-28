New sensory garden at Goffs Park celebrates the life and legacy of Janet Roskilly

New Sensory Garden in Goffs Park

Earlier this month, the Deputy Mayor officially opened a new sensory garden at Goffs Park, celebrating the life and legacy of Janet Roskilly. The event was attended by councillors, park staff, and Janet’s family and friends, who gathered to honour her enduring contributions to the Crawley community.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Janet Roskilly was a passionate advocate for local heritage and inclusivity. She played a pivotal role in the establishment of Crawley Museum and worked closely with community organisations including Creative Playground, Creative Crawley, and Diverse Crawley. Janet and her husband worked as Audio Describers at the Hawth for over 15 years. Her efforts secured vital funding for the restoration of Ifield Watermill and for improvements at Goffs Park, where she organised memorable events such as the Platinum Jubilee Picnic.

As Chair of the Friends of Goffs Park, Janet collaborated with Crawley Borough Council to enhance the park’s facilities, always championing accessibility and community engagement. Her family fondly remembered her deep care for the park and its people, making the dedication of the sensory garden a fitting tribute.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The garden’s planting scheme was thoughtfully designed to engage all five senses, creating a welcoming and inclusive space for visitors of all ages and abilities. On a warm and bright day everyone was able to enjoy the sunshine as they explored the new garden.

Councillor Michael Jones remarked, “This is a wonderful opportunity to celebrate Janet’s unwavering sense of community and her dedication to Goffs Park. The council is honoured to dedicate this garden in recognition of her remarkable commitment. The sensory garden is just one of the ways that we are making Goffs Park an even more enjoyable place for all who visit.”

Janet’s family expressed their heartfelt appreciation, saying, “Mum would have been tickled pink.”