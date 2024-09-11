New September Social Scene at Haviland House Dementia Day Services

Social activity can be important for people living with dementia for a more enjoyable quality of life, which is why Guild Care has introduced a new social calendar of free events at their Haviland House Day Services centre in Goring.

Sarah Johnson, team leader at Haviland House Day Services, explains: “We understand that it can be challenging for family and carers looking after a loved one living with dementia and we offer a space where everyone is accepted and free from any stigma. At our social events, you can relax together and enjoy some time out, safe in the knowledge that we’re here to support you and your loved one to enjoy a change of scene, meet others in a similar situation, and hopefully have some fun.”

Free events coming up include:

Positive Voices on 14th September, the new Dementia Choir which was launched earlier this year and has proved very popular with carers and their loved ones. Led by volunteer, Ric Grey, Positive Voices will cover a range of familiar tunes that everyone can join in with.

A Night at the Circus on Wednesday 25th September, from 5.30pm to 8pm, which will include dinner with a glass of wine and games. Circus performer, Nick Cook, will lead workshop demonstration and offer opportunities for guests to join in.

Sunday Social on 13th October from 1.30pm to 3pm, where tea and cake will be served and guest entertainment or an interactive activity is included for an enjoyable and relaxed Sunday afternoon session.

Sarah added, “All these social activities are free for people living with dementia and their carers, as we want to make each session as accessible and inviting as possible. If you haven’t been to one of our social activities before, please do give us a call and come along. Our team are here to help and there’s no pressure to join in if you prefer not to, just relax and enjoy some time out together with us.”

Guild Care’s aim is to reduce social isolation and social stigma, ensuring that people feel loved, cared for, connected, and accepted for who they are. The charity’s vision is for all people in need of care to live fulfilling, safe and secure lives. Through a diverse range of services, Guild Care supports older people, people living with dementia and children and adults with learning disabilities.

For more information about the free social events at Haviland House Day Service and to book your spaces, call Sarah and her team on on 01903 866130, email [email protected] or visit Haviland House Dementia Day Service | Guild Care.