New shop front grant funding agreed to support small and independent retailers in Chichester area

Small and independent shops in retail centres and parades in the Chichester District are able to improve their shop frontages thanks to a new fund launched by Chichester District Council.

Eligible ‘high street’ independent businesses within the district can bid for 50% of their costs (excluding VAT), up to a maximum grant of £3,000, as part of the scheme, which is designed to improve the overall look and feel of the district’s high street areas. Full details of the grant scheme can be found at: chichester.gov.uk/newshopfrontgrant

Interested businesses are asked to complete an expression of interest form by 7 March 2025 for work that improves and enhances business branding, or the exterior of their premises. Applicants will then be informed if they are eligible to complete a full application for the scheme by 26 March. Businesses interested in applying are asked to email [email protected] in the first instance. Full applications will then be dealt with on a first come first served basis until funds have all been allocated.

Councillor Harsha Desai, Cabinet Member for Growth, Economic Development, Communication, Licensing and Events at Chichester District Council, says: “Having an inviting and welcoming shop frontage helps to encourage new customers through the door, which is why this funding can make such a positive impact to our local businesses.

“This scheme has made a significant difference to our local independent retailers in the past and so we are really pleased to be able to launch this fund once again.

People can sign up for the council’s monthly email newsletter, initiatives+, for regular news on schemes that are available to help residents and businesses across the district: chichester.gov.uk/newsalerts