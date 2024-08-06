New small business and makers market launching in Crawley
The first Crawley Small Business & Makers Market is taking place in the Crawley Horticultural Society Hall in Ifield Avenue on Saturday, September 21 between 10am and 2pm.
And it’ll bring together a wide selection of businesses selling a wide range of things, including bakes, bags, clothes, personalised items, jewellery, wax melts and candles, home fragrances and skincare – and much more.
The market is the brainchild of Crawley local Ali Pendlington, who runs two local small businesses – AB Crafts and Ali’s Amazing Aromas – alongside her work as a freelance PR and writer.
Ali explains: “Ever since I started AB Crafts last year, I’ve been itching to start a market in Crawley. Having a platform for small businesses to display their wares, build connections and find new customers is really important because running a small business can be incredibly hard work – and really lonely at times.
“I’m delighted that so many wonderful businesses run by lovely people have come forward to be part of the first market – so many in fact, that we’re now full for September and have a waiting list.
“Now we just need lots of customers, so please pop down on the day if you can and grab a treat. The fabulous shop at the hall will also be open that day, and I know they’d really appreciate your support too.
“Crawley really doesn’t have anything else like this at the moment, and we’d love to see you there! 😊”
A second market has been booked for Sunday, December 8 between 10am and 2pm at the same venue, and more are planned for 2025. To ask about a stall at future events, contact [email protected].
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.