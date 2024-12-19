New solar lights improve safety on Fishbourne footpath

New solar powered streetlights have been installed on the Emperor Way foot and cycle path in Fishbourne. The lights come on at dusk, and get brighter when a pedestrian or cyclist approaches.

The 16 full-height lamp posts replace low-level lights which had been affected by vandalism. The project was masterminded by Fishbourne Parish Council. The new lights have anti-climb paint and spikes, and the lamps are protected by cages.

The chair of the Council, Lynda Hunter said: “The new lights are a vast improvement on the ones which suffered damage, and will improve safety — and the feeling of safety — on Emperor Way. The scheme is also part of our efforts to encourage people to walk and cycle rather than using the car all the time, to improve their health and help the environment.”

The project was majority funded by the UK Shared Prosperity Fund, a government scheme to improve public services and restore a sense of community. There was also a grant of £2,500 from the Sussex Police and Crime Commissioner. The rest of the money came from the Parish Council.