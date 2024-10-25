New support group to help with ‘Moving on from Loss’

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Are you navigating life after the loss of a loved one? It’s normal to feel a range of emotions, from grief and confusion to loneliness. A new support group to help people move on from loss starts on 4 November as part of Guild Care’s Creating Connections sessions.

‘Moving On from Loss’ is designed to help individuals over the age of 65 to come together in a compassionate and understanding environment.

Megan Cohen of Creating Connections said, “Everyone processes bereavement differently as it’s such a personal experience but you don’t have to go through it alone. Whether you're looking for a place to share your feelings or want to connect with others on a similar journey, our new ‘Moving on from Loss’ group offers comfort, support, and guidance as you find your path forward.”

Moving on from Loss will run for ten sessions held fortnightly, on Monday afternoons from 1.30 to 3.00pm, starting on Monday 4th November. Each session will take place at Guild Care’s Methold House in the heart of Worthing.

Experienced counsellor, Lyn Lainchbury, will be leading Guild Care's new 'Moving on from Loss' sessions starting from 4 November.

The group is limited to a maximum of ten people and will be hosted by Lyn Lainchbury. Lyn is an experienced, fully qualified counsellor and a member of the British Association for Counselling & Psychotherapy.

“I’m pleased to be working with the team at Guild Care to enable this new Moving on from Loss group so we can help people who may be struggling with the loss of a loved one. The group is designed to foster a sense of community and shared experience, allowing members to form bonds and progress through initial discussions,” said Lyn. “The goal is to ensure that everyone feels included and supported from a similar starting point.”

If you, or someone you know, may be interested in joining the first ‘Moving on from Loss’ group which begins on 4th November, please get in touch with the friendly team at Creating Connections on 01903 528635 or by email at [email protected].