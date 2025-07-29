New Sussex charity chair vows to stand up for local communities

CPRE Sussex chair Corinne Stuart will work with local people to help keep our countryside a thriving part of Sussex for generations to come.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The new chair of a Sussex countryside charity has vowed to protect the landscapes and biodiversity local people care about.

Corinne Stuart was appointed chair of CPRE Sussex at the charity’s annual general meeting.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

She combines a lifelong love of the countryside with a wealth of experience working with membership organisations, including the Royal Institution and Countryside Alliance.

CPRE Sussex chair Corinne Stuart

Restoring and protecting

“I was born in Sussex and grew up in Kent, surrounded by fields, hedgerows, and woodland,” said Corinne.

“My family farmed in the Heathfield area for generations, so the countryside was always part of my life.

"I remember the abundance of wildlife when I was young – bees, butterflies, bats – and I’ve seen with real sadness how much of that richness has been lost.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"That’s what drives me to help protect what remains and restore what we can.”

Standing up for green spaces

With natural landscapes under increasing pressure from development, pollution and climate change, Corinne believes it is more important than ever to stand up for the green spaces that support our wildlife, wellbeing and communities.

Talking about her plans for CPRE Sussex, she said: “My aim is to ensure we continue to stand up for local people and communities, protecting the landscapes and biodiversity they care about and making sure their voices are heard in decisions that shape the future of Sussex.

“Together, we can help keep our countryside a living, thriving part of Sussex life for generations to come.”

Get involved

Feeling inspired? Find out how you can help protect the Sussex countryside at cpresussex.org.uk/get-involved/.