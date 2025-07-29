New Sussex charity chair vows to stand up for local communities
The new chair of a Sussex countryside charity has vowed to protect the landscapes and biodiversity local people care about.
Corinne Stuart was appointed chair of CPRE Sussex at the charity’s annual general meeting.
She combines a lifelong love of the countryside with a wealth of experience working with membership organisations, including the Royal Institution and Countryside Alliance.
Restoring and protecting
“I was born in Sussex and grew up in Kent, surrounded by fields, hedgerows, and woodland,” said Corinne.
“My family farmed in the Heathfield area for generations, so the countryside was always part of my life.
"I remember the abundance of wildlife when I was young – bees, butterflies, bats – and I’ve seen with real sadness how much of that richness has been lost.
"That’s what drives me to help protect what remains and restore what we can.”
Standing up for green spaces
With natural landscapes under increasing pressure from development, pollution and climate change, Corinne believes it is more important than ever to stand up for the green spaces that support our wildlife, wellbeing and communities.
Talking about her plans for CPRE Sussex, she said: “My aim is to ensure we continue to stand up for local people and communities, protecting the landscapes and biodiversity they care about and making sure their voices are heard in decisions that shape the future of Sussex.
“Together, we can help keep our countryside a living, thriving part of Sussex life for generations to come.”
Get involved
Feeling inspired? Find out how you can help protect the Sussex countryside at cpresussex.org.uk/get-involved/.