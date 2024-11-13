New think tank to look at smarter working practices across health and social care

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The University of Chichester is planning to launch a think tank in Spring 2025 in response to calls for better and smarter working practices in the NHS, social work and social care.

Ongoing research by Professor Kish Bhatti-Sinclair, Professor of Social Policy and Social Work, and Dr Suzanna McGregor, Senior Lecturer in Childhood, Social Work and Social Care, confirms the link between workplace pressures, burnout, high turnover and longer waiting lists across all public sector services.

The University’s Centre for Workforce Development will host the Think Tank on several occasions in 2025, looking at issues such as new types of worker, the future of the NHS and the use of data science in improving service pathways.

The Centre for Workforce Development is looking to engage senior leaders and managers on ways to alleviate workplace pressures and new ways to recruit and retain staff in the future. Learning will be used to set up short courses for associate roles, which recognise training from the past, using digital technology, virtual learning environments and immersive technologies.

Professor Kish Bhatti-Sinclair and Dr Suzanna McGregor

Practitioners and clinicians will work with academics on new ways of working which allow flexibility in employment.

Professor Bhatti-Sinclair said: “Workers are likely to stay longer and feel more confident in taking up promotions, further training and professional development if they can access support and continuous professional development opportunities.”