New three storey medical centre planned for Polegate

This follows the outline consent which was granted in 2022 on the Hindsland Site in Polegate, purchased by WDC earlier this year.

Detailed plans show a new, three-storey medical centre which will be fully accessible and provide step-free access throughout. The centre will offer consultant and treatment rooms, 85 parking spaces, four accessible bays and ambulance access.

Patients will have access to a welcoming reception, waiting areas and an on-site pharmacy. The reserved matters will go to WDC's planning committee following statutory consultation.

Alongside this, a tender process is ongoing for the council to find a design and build contractor for the project. Cllr Kelvin Williams, Alliance for Wealden (LibDem) and lead councillor for public health and asset management, said: "The plan for the new centre will provide much-needed healthcare services.

"As a council we want to make sure residents and communities have access to high-quality healthcare when it is needed. This new facility will provide state-of-the-art facilities bringing care together in one location and represents a major step towards improving healthcare for communities and residents in Polegate, Willingdon and surrounding areas."

Amy Galea, chief integration and primary care officer at NHS Sussex, said: "We are pleased to see the proposals for a new medical centre making such good progress.