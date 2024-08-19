New unique role in Sussex will support families of fatal road incident victims

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Working with road safety charity Brake, Sussex Police & Crime Commissioner Katy Bourne has funded a new role in Sussex that will see family members of those killed or seriously injured in road incidents receive additional emotional and practical support from a dedicated Independent Road Victim Advocate (IRVA).

Losing someone you love or experiencing a family member being seriously injured due to a road traffic collision, is extremely traumatising. It can leave loved ones with questions, having to navigate the criminal justice system and needing support and advice as they grieve and often face life-changing consequences.

With funding obtained from the Ministry of Justice, PCC Bourne has allocated nearly £60,000 to secure an IRVA for Sussex.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The IRVA is employed and trained by Brake, and will provide practical and emotional support, advocating for families affected by road death and serious injury, to ensure their needs are met during their darkest and most difficult times.

Tell us what's happening in your area.

The IRVA will help with day-to-day tasks that can become overwhelming for people who have lost a loved one. These include helping people to manage their finances such as rent, pensions and claiming entitlements, as well as seeking and using lawyers and understanding procedures such as court cases.

Brake operates the National Road Victim Service, supporting thousands of UK families every year with emotional and practical support following a road crash bereavement or serious injury.

In Sussex, there were 45 fatal collisions last year on the county’s roads and most of the families of those killed will receive support from a Sussex Police Family Liaison Officer (FLO).

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The FLO forms part of an investigation team and will work with the family by: providing updates on the investigation’s process; sharing information and evidence; guiding the family through the criminal and inquest processes as well as obtaining witness and victim statements.

Sussex Police & Crime Commissioner Katy Bourne said: “Through on-going conversations with the road safety charity Brake and hearing about the work of its National Road Victim Service, I noticed a gap in our support provision regarding family members of those killed or seriously injured on the roads.

"I wanted to provide families who are going through unimaginable distress, with a specialist and tailored support network that will complement the investigative and operational work of our FLOs.”

The IRVA role supports the ongoing work that Sussex Police do to help victims and prevent collisions on the county’s roads.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

This includes the annual winter campaign to tackle drink-and-drug driving during the festive period and work to tackle antisocial driving and motorcycle riding through Operation Downsway during the summer months.

Sussex Police produce road safety campaigns highlighting the ‘fatal five’ factors through Operation Spotlight. These are the five most common causes of road deaths and include: drink-and-drug driving; not wearing a seatbelt; driving at excessive or inappropriate speed; and distracted driving.

Officers also work closely with road safety partners and support initiatives such as Project Edward and Brake’s Road Safety Week.

Sussex Police have long been supportive of Brake’s work campaigning for road safety and supporting road victims. Last month, both PCC Bourne and Sussex Police Chief Constable Shiner attended Brake’s Annual Reception held at the House of Commons in July.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Police & Crime Commissioner Katy Bourne said: “The IRVA caseworker is the first of its kind in Sussex and I am delighted to be working with leading charity Brake as we support those who need it most.

“Most collisions on our roads are preventable and every fatality is one too many. Alongside the additional support that will be provided to families through the role of the IRVA, I also intend to set up a dedicated ‘Fatal Five Unit’ to move forward the Vision Zero approach to road safety and cut fatal and serious collisions by half by 2035.

“Safety on our roads is a top priority in my 2024-2028 Police & Crime Plan and, with support from Sussex Police Chief Constable Jo Shiner, who is also the National Police Chiefs' Council lead for Roads Policing, I know we can make great improvements in further developing road safety initiatives and reduce collisions and casualties on our county’s roads.”

Sussex Police Chief Constable Jo Shiner said: “We welcome the announcement of specialist support for road victims from the road safety charity Brake to help support families affected by death and serious injuries on our roads in Sussex.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Tragically, we know that 45 people died in collisions on our roads last year, and we know the devastating and ongoing impact this has on families, communities, and our officers who respond to these incidents.

“Having a dedicated Brake IRVA in Sussex will help provide further support to families, while we continue our work to improve road safety with our partners."

Ross Moorlock, CEO at Brake, the road safety charity, said: “We are proud to be working with the Police and Crime Commissioner for Sussex, Katy Bourne, and with Jo Shiner, Chief Constable for Sussex Police. Their joint support for the plight of road victims is very evident and we are thankful that they have chosen the National Road Victim Service to provide support for families in Sussex, through a local Independent Road Victim Advocate.

“At Brake, we know that the right support at the right time can change the course of someone’s life. Being able to access specialist, trauma-informed support delivered by Brake’s National Road Victim Service makes such a difference.

"We look forward to working in partnership with Sussex Police to support families in need.”