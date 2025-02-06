New venue for Eastbourne dementia carers group

We had a great first session of our monthly Eastbourne Town Centre Carers Support Group which is now based at AGE Concern, The William & Patricia Venton Centre. A huge thank you to Age Concern and Liz for helping us arrange the booking in a short amount of time. Find us there next month on the 1st Tuesday of the month 11-12:30 to meet other carers, share experiences all in a safe space. Tea, coffee & biscuits provided☕💚

Disc dementia support is a non profit organisation that run carer support groups all over East Sussex funded by the National Lottery and kind donations, we also run dementia information courses for carers funded by East Sussex County Council. For more information about the local groups we run in East Sussex follow this link to our website: https://www.discdementiasupport.org/groups

Louise Stears-Smith: 07591251005Emma Jones: 07591250988