New Vicar of Heathfield installed

The new Vicar of Heathfield, The Reverend David Packham.

In a packed All Saints’ Church in Old Heathfield on Wednesday 30th of July, the Reverend David Packham was licensed by the Bishop of Chichester to be the Vicar of Heathfield at a service attended by his wife, Margaret; family and friends; current and retired clergy from the diocese and members of his new and former congregations of Heathfield Benefice and the Parish of Nork with Burgh Heath in the diocese of Guildford.

The moving service was led by the bishop and ably supported by the Heathfield Benefice Choir, during which Reverend David was symbolically given possession of the church and his installation was announced to the village by the ringing of the church bells.

Following the service a reception was held at Heathfield Park Cricket Club where Reverend David’s licensing was celebrated with drinks and canapes.

Reverend David will preside at his first service of Holy Communion in Heathfield on Sunday 17th August at 10am at All Saints’ Church, Old Heathfield.

Hazel Nicol

PCC Secretary