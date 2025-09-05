New video launched to stop West Sussex residents being scammed

Every year in the UK, millions of residents fall victim to scams of one kind or another. In West Sussex alone, nearly £15 million was lost in 2024.

As scammers develop increasingly sophisticated tactics, staying informed is more important than ever. That’s why the West Sussex Fraud Prevention Working Group has launched a new awareness video explaining the top five frauds that continually affect the county.

The video looks at courier fraud, sextortion, romance and dating scams, doorstep crime/bogus callers and investment fraud, with each section being delivered by a subject matter expert from the working group.

This video is now live on YouTube and is designed to be jargon free, clearly explaining how each fraud works, what to look out for, and most importantly, how to avoid it.

Watch the video here: Types of fraud explained – Five common scams and how to avoid them - YouTube