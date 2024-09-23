New visiting and live-in homecare provider open in West Sussex

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The team at new homecare Franchise GoodOaks Homecare - Horsham and Crawley is excited to announce that, after a full registration with the CQC, they are open for business and ready to meet new clients.

The homecare provider aims to create at least 30 jobs in the area as well as provide quality care in the local community.

GoodOaks Homecare Horsham and Crawley will provide premium Visiting and Live-in Care throughout Horsham and Crawley, including Billinghurst, Henfield, Langley Green, Maidenbower and beyond.

Opened by friends Marilou Apa and Maricel Trinidad, both qualified, fully registered nurses with a combined experience of 40+ years.

Directors Marilou and Marciel.

The new venture has a great foundation, with both directors drawing on their skills and experience to provide exceptional service throughout the local community.

Director Marilou commented: “We are very excited for the opportunity to share our knowledge and passion and are committed to excellent practice in everything we do.

"We are looking forward to meeting members of the local community and providing quality care to allow them to remain living in the homes that they love.”

For more information on Visiting or live in homecare please do call on 01403 907047 or email [email protected]

September 2024

About GoodOaks Homecare

Company name:GoodOaks Homecare

Phone number: 01202 757787

Established in 2011, GoodOaks Homecare is a provider of high-quality Visiting homecare and Live-in Care. The company is based in Poole, Dorset, and has over 20 locations across the UK, covering the North and South of the country. GoodOaks helps people to remain in their own homes for as long as possible, enabling them to remain independent with dignified, compassionate care. For more information visit https://www.goodoakshomecare.co.uk