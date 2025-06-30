New wayfinding project set to improve navigation and celebrate Littlehampton’s heritage

Arun District Council is developing a new wayfinding scheme for Littlehampton, designed to enhance the connections between the town centre, seafront and riverside while showcasing the area’s rich local identity.

The project is being funded through the council’s allocation from the UK Shared Prosperity Fund (UKSPF) programme for 2025-26 and includes repurposing existing totems and fingerposts at key locations across the town with a strong material suitable for the marine climate.

Each totem will feature directional signage and walking times, as well as heritage content developed in partnership with the Littlehampton Museum, and artwork created by local artists, including young people.

There will also be QR codes linking to live online maps, further helping people find their ways between places.

Design the dragon competition for schoolchildren

Councillor Roger Nash, Chair of the Economy Committee at Arun District Council, said:

“We’re excited to be creating something that is both useful and meaningful for residents and visitors. These signs will not only help people navigate our town centres but also tell the stories of the places they’re walking through – from the impact of the railway to our fishing traditions, and ongoing environmental work to support the coastline. It’s a practical and creative way to support local identity and encourage people to visit all parts of Littlehampton, including the town centre, riverside and seafront.”

As part of the project, local school children are being invited to illustrate the legend of nearby Lyminster’s Knucker Dragon, with the chosen entry featuring on one of the totems. Artists across the community are also being invited to contribute work inspired by the area, with QR codes linking to a shared gallery and artist details.

The project is due for installation by early 2026.