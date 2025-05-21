New website offers residents free personalised home energy efficiency plan

Residents in the Chichester District who want to make their homes more energy efficient can now access a new website that allows them to develop a free personalised home improvement plan.

Chichester District Council’s free ‘Energy Saving Plan Builder’ website — https://energysaving.planbuilder.co.uk — enables residents to explore and customise the energy efficiency improvements that could be most appropriate for their home and budget.

The online tool is designed to support residents in taking the first step towards healthier, more comfortable homes that are cheaper to run and have a reduced carbon footprint. The personalised plan provides estimated costs and savings for each measure, which residents can use as a starting point before seeking professional advice.

On the website, householders can type in their postcode and select their property. Once they’ve confirmed that their property information is correct, the Plan Builder tool will create a summary of energy improvement ideas for their home.

“Making changes to improve the energy efficiency of our homes can lower our energy bills, make us warmer and more comfortable, and reduce our carbon footprint, but it’s not always easy to know the best place to start,” says Councillor Jonathan Brown, Deputy Leader and Cabinet Member for Environmental Strategy at Chichester District Council.

“This is why we have worked in partnership with Horsham District Council to create this free online tool, which is designed to support residents in both the Chichester and Horsham districts.

“The new website will empower homeowners to take the first step towards making their home more energy efficient — also known as retrofitting. You can customise the recommendations by setting different goals or budget options and by selecting different combinations of measures to find out how these could reduce your bills and carbon footprint. By registering a free account, you can have your plan emailed to you, or save it and log back in to edit it at a later time. You can also edit your property information, if needed.

“From fitting LED light bulbs to installing an energy-efficient heating system, making energy efficiency upgrades to your home can make a real difference. While the Plan Builder website isn’t a substitute for professional advice, it will help to get you started on your home improvement journey, providing estimated costs and savings of each measure. The personalised plan that the website creates for you can be taken to a retrofit assessor who will be able to offer further guidance on the measures that will suit your needs.”

Residents can access the free Energy Saving Plan Builder website by visiting: https://energysaving.planbuilder.co.uk.

More information about home energy efficiency, including details about grants that are available to help residents install energy saving measures in their homes, visit: www.chichester.gov.uk/homeenergyefficiency

Residents in the Chichester District can keep up to date on climate change projects and initiatives by signing up to the council’s climate change email newsletter at: www.chichester.gov.uk/climatechangenewsletter