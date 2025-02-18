New weekly Dementia Café at Worthing's Haviland House led by a special volunteer

Volunteers are always welcome at Guild Care especially when they have already become ‘part of the family’. Brian Cottingham’s wife, Debbie, had been looked after for more than two years at Haviland House in Goring by Sea, Guild Care's residential nursing care home dedicated to people living with dementia. After Debbie sadly passed away last year, Brian wanted to retain the relationships he’d built up with the team at Haviland House during the couple’s journey and he’s now known as ‘Grandad’ to many of the staff.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“When Debbie was here, everyone became a family to me and they still are now, and that’s really helped me,” said Brian. “The carers are wonderful people. Throughout Debbie’s stay, there was nobody I could complain about. From receptionist to housekeeping, nurses and management, they’re all such wonderful people. There are always friendly faces, always kind faces here.”

Brian wanted to volunteer to support other residents at Haviland House and now chats with them about whatever interests them. He’s also now leading the ‘Cottingham Café’ group, named in memory of Debbie and in recognition of his contribution to making life brighter at Haviland House.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The café sessions are held each Wednesday morning at Haviland House’s in-house coffee shop which offers free coffee and tea to residents and their guests without them having to leave the warmth and security of Haviland House.

Brian Cottingham, whose wife Debbie was cared for at Haviland House, now volunteers at the residential care home for people living with dementia where he chats to residents and runs the popular 'Cottingham Café'

“Every resident gets an invitation to our Café Cottingham mornings and we’re really starting to fill up all the places,” said Brian. “I make the tea, coffee, or hot chocolate with marshmallows and cream.

“We had a bit of a singsong recently which got a bit rowdy and we all enjoyed it! Last week we played bingo and everybody had a little prize and they all left the café with a smile. What I’m doing here now is rewarding and I enjoy it. I try to give them a bit of a lift and make them smile. Every time I speak to the residents, they give me a lift as well.”

Activities coordinator at Haviland House, Kirsty Baron, added, “Brian has always been happy to help out when Debbie was living here with us. He’s so much part of the family that we all call him ‘Grandad’! It’s so important to us that he’s here – he’s so patient and understanding and always brings a smile.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We have great fun at the Cottingham Café together. I take the orders from the residents on my notepad and call them over to Brian who makes the drinks, just like in any café. Our kitchen here makes homemade cakes for everyone. Then we have a theme, like a little quiz or some fun bingo. It’s very lively, a great atmosphere and lots of chatting. Wednesdays are my favourites!”

For more information about the residential nursing care at Haviland House, contact their friendly customer relationship team on 01903 327 327, or for more information, visit Dementia Care Home in Worthing | Haviland House.

www.guildcare.org/dementia-care-home-haviland-house