New wetland: Work underway in Staplefield, West Sussex

Southern Water are creating a new wetland next to our Staplefield Wastewater Treatment Works in West Sussex.

Using nature rather than chemicals to clean wastewater, this wetland project will form part of the treatment process on-site – while also encouraging local biodiversity and storing carbon in the natural environment at the same time.

The installation, which started in early May 2025 and is due to be completed by autumn 2025, has been carefully planned, with preparations including a feasibility study, groundwater risk assessments, and other environmental assessments.

Project manager Cecile Stanford said: “This nature-based solution will help us treat wastewater, while protecting the environment and biodiversity.

Wetland

“We’re working closely with the Environment Agency and a range of stakeholders including NaturalEngland, the Rivers Trust and local authorities, together with our key advisors Mott MacDonald and GTb, to plan and deliver the wetland project.”

The treated wastewater from the site is already of a high quality and flows into the wetland to improve the wastewater further before released into the environment.

Lee McGrattan, GTb Project Manager said, “We’re delighted to be working on Southern Water’s first Integrated Constructed Wetland. It’s fantastic to see water companies investing in more environmentally friendly ways to treat final effluent.

“This wetland will, once completed, allow for treated effluent coming out of the treatment works to be treated to an even higher standard. The system relies on specially selected plants to removed nutrients from the water before it reaches the river.”