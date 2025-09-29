New wildlife viewing platform opens at WWT Arundel

A new viewing platform that immerses you in the rare reedbeds at WWT Arundel Wetland Centre has opened.

This viewing platform offers visitors to stunning views over the SSSI (Site of Scientific Special Interest) reedbeds that are home to water rails, water voles, warblers and marsh harriers.

WWT Arundel replaced the old Reedbed hide with this roofless platform to give visitors easier views of the majestic marsh harriers flying in to roost in the reedbeds during the autumn and winter months. The platform will also give visitors a more immersive experience of being in the reedbed. The platform was built by local company Arundel Carpentry and Construction.

Claire Hogben, WWT Arundel’s Centre manager said, “Many regular visitors told us the old Reedbed hide was one of their favourite spots onsite to watch the marsh harriers fly into roost. We think this new platform in the same spot, with its unencumbered sky view will become a new favourite.”

Work on the platform had to be slotted in around crucial time-limited works like the desilting work onsite to prevent flooding. As WWT Arundel is located inside the South Downs National Park construction takes careful planning. Construction work in the wetland reserve can only be done out of nesting seasons and during drier weather.

Suzi Lanaway Reserve Manager said “It took time to decide how to replace the hide, how to fund it and to schedule the work at time when it wouldn’t affect wildlife – that was crucial this spring when marsh harriers were nesting onsite in the reedbeds. It was vital not to disturb them!”

The WWT Arundel Reserve Team also had to wait until the bats roosting in the old hide’s wooden siding moved elsewhere to hibernate before even dismantling it.

A great time to try out the new viewing platform at one of the Evening Roost events this November 5th or 8th. WWT Arundel Wetland Centre stays open those days until 5.30 to watch the cattle egrets, pied wagtails and marsh harriers come into roost.